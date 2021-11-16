Police name man ‘strongly believed’ to be involved in Liverpool terror attack

Police have released the name of the man they believe was involved with a terrorist attack which took place in Liverpool.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, has been named by Counter Terrorism Police North West as the man they “strongly believe” was involved in the incident which saw a car being set on fire outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital on Sunday (11 November).

The incident has caused the UK’s terror threat level to be raised from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’, meaning that a terror attack in the UK is “highly likely”.

Who is Emad Al Swealmeen?

The 32-year-old was named by Counter Terrorism Police North West as the person they “strongly believe” to have been involved in the suicide bombing.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.”

Police have since raided two addresses connected to Al Swealmeen, where they say “significant items” were recovered.

Meeks continued: “Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.

“We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.

“Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items.

“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us.”

What happened at Liverpool Women’s Hospital?

A taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on 11 November.

Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said that the passenger, who they believe to be Al Swealmeen, appeared to have made an improvised explosive device which caused the explosion.

The incident left the passenger dead and the driver injured.

Taxi driver David Perry was named as the driver in question, and has since been declared a “hero” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson.

In footage from the incident, Parry had appeared to quickly lock the attacker in his car before the device exploded.