Platinum puddings: Six royal-inspired bakes for the jubilee competition

The Queen this year celebrates seven decades on the throne and we want your help to make our right royal coverage extra special.

Her Majesty becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

Events and initiatives will take place throughout 2022, culminating in four-day UK bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation, millions of loyal subjects there to greet her.

She has hosted garden parties at Buckingham Palace, honoured hundreds of you from our communities who have made a difference to the lives of those around you.

From walkabouts to investitures, civil servants to cooks, royal outfitters to radio DJs, artists to headteachers, launching ships to opening venues, the Queen has performed thousands of royal duties and met people from all walks of life.

Many of you, our JPIMedia-wide audience, have been privileged to share a few precious moments with Her Majesty. And we'd like you to share those exciting experiences with us.

Maybe you were the flower girl who handed the Queen a bouquet as she arrived? Or you played host when she visited your town or city. It could be you caught her attention during a walkabout, attended a VIP Garden party or was awarded an honour. Or it could have been a chance encounter.

Tell us what the occasion was and the build-up to those special seconds when we commoners came face-to-face with the Queen.

What did she say? What did you say? How special remain your memories?

Your personal recollections are the focus of our coverage of her "happy and glorious" 70 years reigning over us.

Share your special stories and photographic memories with us now by emailing [email protected] &/or [email protected] addresses.