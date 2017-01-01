St Helens Reporter

Paul Flowers - A correction

Jon Platt, who successfully challenged a conviction for taking his daughter on an unauthorised holiday during school term time

Supreme Court reserve judgement in term-time holiday legal battle

Cash stolen in burglary at pizza shop

Libraries praised for making youngsters welcome

Knowsley Safari Park’s record-breaking year

Beryl’s health commitment

Mayor gets healthy eating treat on town centre tour

‘Housing plan will damage our schools’ say campaigners

Olivia just misses out on her Eurovison dream

Widnes' Manase Manuokafoa, pictured during his spell with Bradford

Manuokafoa hit with two-match ban for Smith horror tackle

Saints Jonny Lomax during a recent England training session

Six Saints included in England elite squad

Saints coach Keiron Cunningham

Saints 6 Castleford 22

England's James Graham during the training session at the Honourable Artillery Company, London

James Graham denies captaincy claims

Lee: Saints offer too good to resist

Sport

Saints to make history with Cornwall match

Sport

Cunningham condemns “horrendous” tackle on Smith

Coutinho pens new long-term deal

You Said Forever by Susan Lewis

Book review: You Said Forever by Susan Lewis

Before You Go by Clare Swatman

Book review: Before You Go by Clare Swatman

GAME OF THE WEEK: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Platform: Xbox One, Genre: Action. Picture credit: PA Photo/Handout.

Games Central: Resident Evil 7 is a first-class first-person horror experience

BOOTHS RECIPE - SPINACH AND RICOTTA PASTA ROLL ROTOLO DI SPINACI (Spinach pasta)

RECIPE: Spinach and Ricotta Pasta Roll - Rotolo Di Spinaci

Here are some great tips to keep your greens fresher for longer

Nine hacks to keep your greens fresh for longer

