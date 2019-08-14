What's your pet hate when you go to the cinema? Here's the top ten ...

Having your seat kicked by the person sitting behind you is the biggest irritation for cinema-goers.
The timeless distraction was named the most annoying thing about a trip to the pictures, ahead of talking among fellow audience members, a poll for RadioTimes.com found.
The modern problem of mobile phone use came third in the survey followed by folk eating noisy food.
Tim Glanfield, of RadioTimes.com said: “Watching a movie on the big screen should be a memorable experience; however, we all want to leave remembering the plot, on-screen performances and cinematography, not the people sitting behind us.
“In a digital world it’s perhaps surprising to see mobile phone use topped by such a basic and timeless annoyance.
“Perhaps it’s time for the cinema chains to change their messaging at the beginning of films: ‘Turn off your phone, sit back, relax, don’t kick the seat in front of you, and enjoy the film.’”
This is the breakdown of the responses to the RadioTimes.com poll:
1. Having your seat kicked - 29.5 per cent;
2. Talking - 24.1 per cent;
3. Phone use - 15.8 per cent;
4. Eating noisy food - 7.5 per cent;
5. People who sit in the wrong seat and refuse to move - 6.9 per cent;
6. Walking in and out during the film - 5.5 per cent;
7. Kissing and cuddling - 3.2 per cent;
8. Someone encroaching on your seat - three per cent;
9. Eating smelly food - 2.9 per cent;
10. Slurping drinks - 1.6 per cent.