What's your pet hate when you go to the cinema? Here's the top ten ...

Having your seat kicked by the person sitting behind you is the biggest irritation for cinema-goers.

The timeless distraction was named the most annoying thing about a trip to the pictures, ahead of talking among fellow audience members, a poll for RadioTimes.com found.

The modern problem of mobile phone use came third in the survey followed by folk eating noisy food.

Tim Glanfield, of RadioTimes.com said: “Watching a movie on the big screen should be a memorable experience; however, we all want to leave remembering the plot, on-screen performances and cinematography, not the people sitting behind us.

“In a digital world it’s perhaps surprising to see mobile phone use topped by such a basic and timeless annoyance.

“Perhaps it’s time for the cinema chains to change their messaging at the beginning of films: ‘Turn off your phone, sit back, relax, don’t kick the seat in front of you, and enjoy the film.’”

This is the breakdown of the responses to the RadioTimes.com poll:

1. Having your seat kicked - 29.5 per cent;

2. Talking - 24.1 per cent;

3. Phone use - 15.8 per cent;

4. Eating noisy food - 7.5 per cent;

5. People who sit in the wrong seat and refuse to move - 6.9 per cent;

6. Walking in and out during the film - 5.5 per cent;

7. Kissing and cuddling - 3.2 per cent;

8. Someone encroaching on your seat - three per cent;

9. Eating smelly food - 2.9 per cent;

10. Slurping drinks - 1.6 per cent.