What's on and when this weekend at Southport Airshow, and when the Red Arrows are landing in Blackpool

Eyes to the skies this weekend as historical aircraft and fast noisy jets perform thrilling and daring aerobatics over the beach in Southport.

The show starts on Friday night with an appearance by The Red Arrows, in and this weather it promises to be a spectacular evening.

Big crowds are expected to enjoy the fabulous weather

The RAF's finest will be based at Blackpool airport, arriving on Friday at 16:37, then leaving for the show at 19:18, returning to Blackpool for an overnight stay at 19:53.

They will then take off again on Saturday at 10:08 for a performance in Yeovilton, so the sand dunes at Squire's Gate could be a good vantage point.

Also included on Friday is the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Tigers Army Parachute Display team, who will light-up the sky with LEDs and pyros on their feet.

The night will end with a firework finale, but that's just the start of a weekend-long feast of fantastic flying and noise. Here are the flying times:

The show is on from Friday to Sunday

Friday

Gates Open 18:30

The Red Arrows 19:30

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 20:00

The Blades 20:20

P-51 Mustang 20:37

Tigers Army Parachute Display Team 21:15

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 21:35

OTTO The Helicopter & Piper Cub 21:50

Saturday

Gates Open 10:00

Tigers Army Parachute Display Team 13:00

OTTO The Helicopter and Piper Cub 13:19

Red Bull Matadors Aerobatic Display Team13:29

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers 13:43

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 14:00

Strikemaster14:17

OV-10 Bronco 14:29

The Blades 14:39

P-51 Mustang 14:56

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 15:08

Tutor 15:20

MiG-1515:31

MiG-15 & Vampire Pair with Beach Explosions 15:39

De Havilland Vampire Pair 15:44

CAP 232 Pair 15:53

Bristol Blenheim 16:07

Spitfire Pair 16:17

Sunday

Gates Open 10:00

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 13:00

OTTO The Helicopter and Piper Cub 13:19

CAP 232 Pair13:29

Red Bull Matadors Aerobatic Team13:43

P-51 Mustang 13:57

Tutor 14:09

Avro Anson 14:20

MiG-1514:30

MiG-15 & Vampire Pair with Beach Explosions 14:38

De Havilland Vampire Pair 14:43

OV-10 Bronco 14:52

Fireflies Aerobatic Team 15:02

The Tigers Army Paracute Display Team 15:14

Strikemaster 15:31

The Blades 15:43

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers 16:00

Bristol Blenheim 16:17

Spitfire Pair 16:27

The Typhoon 16:39

Parking is available on the day and is £5 on Friday 6th July and £6 on Saturday 7th/ Sunday 8th July.

Parking is available on the beach (North Beach only), Marine Drive, Princes Park, the Esplanade Car Park and Victoria Park.