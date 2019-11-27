Top prizes to be won in St Helens Libraries’ giveaway for teenagers

Local teenagers have the chance to win a bundle of fantastic prizes in St Helens Library Service's exciting giveaway.

Young people who are aged 11-18 years old are encouraged to either borrow a library book or download an eBook, eComic or eMagazine from St Helens Libraries before Friday, December 13 to be entered into the ‘FOMO-R’ ­– or Fear of Missing Out on Reading – prize draw.

When a teenager borrows a book or downloads a digital book, comic, or magazine, they will automatically be entered into the draw.

A prize bundle containing vouchers for iTunes, Darkstar Laser and Nando’s, a free three-month gym membership and much more is up for grabs.

The aim is to get more young people reading for pleasure and to discover the library service’s exciting new digital offer where they can access a wide range of eComics, eMagazines and eBooks – all for free with a St Helens Library card.

RB Digital is a digital comic and magazine service that offers access to hundreds of popular magazines titles such as Vogue, Edge, Empire, Wired UK and Mojo, while avid comic fans can read thrilling adventures of well-loved Marvel characters like the Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man and X-Men.

And the BorrowBox service gives library members 24/7 access to a wide range of the very best eBook fiction and non-fiction titles. Items and are automatically deleted from devices after a three-week period, meaning there’s no risk of late fees.

Joining the library is easy and membership is free. Just complete an application and show one form of identification, and a library card will be issued right away. If you’re under 18 you’ll need an adult to sign your application, which you can then take in with your one form of ID.

For more information please contact amandabrown@sthelens.gov.uk.