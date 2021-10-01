Titan the Robot returns for St Helens town centre event

Mechanical star Titan – who has visited St Helens on several occasions – will treat visitors to a unique blend of comedy, street theatre and music in St Helens town centre on Saturday, October 9

Organised by St Helens Borough Council’s events team and funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Town Centre Fund, the day will see 8ft mechanical star Titan – who has visited St Helens on several occasions – treat visitors to a unique blend of comedy, street theatre and music, alongside a whole host of entertaining acts such as: Star Wars characters, Rocket Girl and alien stilt walkers, Sci-Fi walkabout performances and Sci-Fi themed art workshop.

Sci-Fi Day is the latest attraction to come to St Helens town centre this year as part of an action-packed programme which has already seen several successful events held in Church Square, including a Peppa Pig visit; Dino Day; a circus; princess and superhero day and a classic car show, all put on by the council to help support the local economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Encouraging residents to attend, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “I’m really looking forward to Sci-Fi Day which - with the brilliant Titan the Robot as the main headline act - promises to be a great day out.

“If the turnout is anything near like the ones we’ve had for our other events over the summer, it’s sure to be a fantastic day and one all the family can enjoy.

“While visiting town for this event, be sure to lend your support to the many fantastic independent businesses we have here, from retail to hospitality, and remember that covid hasn’t gone away, so please do everything that’s necessary to keep yourself and others safe.”