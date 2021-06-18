These are the top ten dog-friendly places to eat across Lancashire, according to Trip Advisor

2. Village Green Tea Room, Rivington

Village Green Tea Room, Sheep House Ln, Rivington, Bolton BL6 7SD The village green tearooms is situation behind the village green on sheephouse lane rivington. Open 7 days a week, 10am-4pm (serving food until 3pm) cakes thereafter. Large menu available including gluten free/ vegan / vegetarian options. Dogs are welcome with well behaved owners on a lead :)