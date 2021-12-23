Test your knowledge in our Big North West Christmas Quiz
Christmas is a time for festive fun and frolics with the family - so have a crack at our Big North West Christmas Quiz.
We've put together 50 questions to tax your intellect to the max with the magnificent prize of a self-administered pat on the back for the winners!
Here we go (answers at the bottom) and no googling!
QUESTIONS:
1: When did The Big One rollercoaster in Blackpool open?
2: Which celebrity from Wigan and former member of Hear'Say has the initials KM?
3: Where in Lancashire is The Flag Market?
4: What is the population of Chorley (to the nearest 5,000 above or below)?
5: When it opened in 1894 how much did Blackpool Tower cost to construct (to the nearest £100,000)?
6: When did the Trafford Centre in Manchester open?
7: How many Premier League and Championship football teams are there in the North West?
8: How many mountains are there in Lancashire (to the nearest 50)?
9: Who was the Liverpudlian first winner of Big Brother?
10: How many lakes in The Lake District can you name - give yourself a point for each (there are 16).
11: How many miles apart are Preston and Burnley (to the nearest five miles)?
12: How many miles apart are Liverpool and Manchester (to the nearest five miles)?
13: Which famous Lancashire castle is also known as John O' Gaunt's castle?
14: Where in the North West does heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury live?
15: Who did Tyson Fury defeat in his last fight?
16: What separates Blackpool and Lytham St Annes?
17: Where are Uncle Joe's Mintballs made?
18: At the side of which motorway is Botany Bay?
19: Which former UFC champion comes from Clitheroe?
20: What name are the fans of Fleetwood Town FC known by?
21: What are the four main train stations in Central Manchester?
22: Which actor, who lived in Wigan for the majority of his childhood, starred in Lord of The Rings?
23: How many Super League Rugby League teams are there in the North West and can you name them (a point for each)?
24: What is the population of Lancaster (to the nearest 5,000)?
25: What was the University of Bolton Stadium in Horwich first called?
26: In the Ricky Gervais TV show Extras - where was the factory set in When the Whistle Blows?
27: What is the population of Lancashire (to the nearest 10,000)?
28: Where would you find The Singing Ringing Tree?
29: Where would you find The Spitfire Visitor Centre?
30: Where would you find Rossall Point?
31: Is Waddecar Scout Activity Centre in Morecambe, Chorley or Garstang?
32: Which Top Gear presenter and former cricketer from Preston has the initials FF?
33: What is the Blackpool Sand Castle?
34: Which musician lived above a chemist in Wigan before he found fame with The Verve?
35: Where was Liberty X singer Kevin Simm born?
36: Which North West football club has won the most League Titles and how many have they won?
37: What is the name of PNE's stadium?
38: What is the name of Blackpool FC's stadium?
39: When were the Pendle Witches tried and executed for witchcraft (to the nearest 50 years)?
40: Where are you most likely to get your windscreen wiper pulled off by a monkey in the North West?
41: Which team plays at The Totally Wicked Stadium?
42: Where is Yarrow Valley Country Park?
43: Which North West town is the world-famous crooner Rick Astley from - and for a bonus point, what was the name of the band he was in before he found fame as a solo artist?
44: Where is designer, founder of Red or Dead and Northern Soul DJ Wayne Hemingway from?
45: Where in Lancashire were some of the iconic scenes from the TV show Peaky Blinders (Season 5) shot?
46: Where was the National Football Museum originally based?
47: The Forest of Bowland is roughly the same size as which major American city?
48: When did Blackpool Pleasure Beach open?
49: Where would you find Whalley Abbey?
50: What is the population of the North West of England (to the nearest 100,000)?
ANSWERS:
1: 1994
2: Kym Marsh
3: Preston City Centre
4: 119,500
5: £290,000
6: 1998
7: Six - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton and Burnley (all Premier League) and Blackburn Rovers (Championship)
8: 412
9: Craig Phillips
10: The 16 are Windermere, Ullswater, Derwentwater, Bassenthwaite Lake, Coniston Water, Haweswater, Thirlmere, Ennerdale Water, Wastwater, Crummock Water, Esthwaite Water, Buttermere, Grasmere, Loweswater, Rydal Water and Brotherswater
11: 25.5 miles
12: 32 miles
13: Lancaster Castle
14: Morecambe
15: Deontay Wilder
16: Blackpool Airport
17: Wigan
18: M61
19: Michael Bisping
20: The Cod Army
21: Piccadilly, Victoria, Oxford Road and Deansgate
22: Sir Ian McKellen
23: Four - Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils
24: 144,000
25: The Reebok Stadium
26: Wigan
27: 1.5million
28: Burnley
29: Blackpool
30: Fleetwood
31: Garstang
32: Freddie Flintoff
33: An indoor water park
34: Richard Ashcroft
35: Chorley
36: Manchester United have won 20, Liverpool have won 19
37: Deepdale
38: Bloomfield Road
39: 1612
40: Knowsley Safari Park
41: St Helens
42: Chorley
43: Newton-le-Willows. His band was called FBI (he was the drummer and backing singer!)
44: Morecambe
45: Hoghton Tower
46: Preston
47: New York
48: 1896
49: Clitheroe
50: 7.3million
Well done if you got them all! Have a brilliant Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at JPIMedia