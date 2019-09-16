Street food market coming to St Helens town centre

A new street food market is set to take-over the George Street quarter of St Helens town centre later this month.



George Streets Eats will see a number of traders set out their stall by offering visitors a taste of the world - with Greek, Caribbean, Mediterranean and German just some of the mouth-watering cuisines to tuck into.

Organiser David Mayhall is behind the successful Haigh Foodie Friday at Haigh Kitchen Courtyard in Wigan which draws in more than 1,000 visitors on the last Friday of each month- and hopes to make George Streets Eats a regular event in St Helens.

David, whose company owns The George pub situated in George Street said: “We were approached by Town Centre Manager, Gary Maddock, about ideas to help improve footfall in the area and we mentioned about the possibility of a street food event.

“Talks started and things developed from that. Gary and his team have been massively encouraging and depending on the success we hope to build on it with a view to making it a regular monthly event from April to September next year.”

With the George Street area already boasting a number of established internationally-inspired food businesses – restaurants and noodle bars in the vicinity will be invited to take part in the event which will cater for all, as vegan and vegetarian options will be available.

Encouraging residents to come out in force and support the event, St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for events and culture, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “We’ve seen how popular street food markets have proved to be when staged in neighbouring towns and cities, so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring one to St Helens town centre and I hope it’s the first of many.

“The food culture does wonders in bringing people and communities together – so I’m sure this will be a marvellous occasion.”

Entry to this family-friendly event is free and will include entertainment from a DJ, as well as live music.

George Streets Eats will take place on Saturday, September 28 from 5.30pm-9:30pm.