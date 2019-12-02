Residents invited to festive multi-faith ceremony in St Helens

Residents are invited to join faith communities from across St Helens as the Library Service hosts its annual multi-faith lighting ceremony.



All are welcome to attend this free event at Parr Library as the service celebrates this special time of year with songs, prayers, readings, the lighting of candles and refreshments.

The library's Christmas tree will be lit and children from Holy Spirit Primary School will be performing traditional carols, while representatives from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities will deliver readings and talk about their faith.

Rabbi Abel will light the Hanukkah candle and guests can light advent candles.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 5 at Parr Library from 3:45pm-5pm.