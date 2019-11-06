Registration now open for this year’s St Helens Santa Dash

Registration is now open for this year’s St Helens Santa Dash.



The festive family-friendly 4k fun run is organised by St Helens Council’s Sports Development team and follows on from the success of last year’s inaugural event which saw 400 people take part.

All proceeds on the day will go to the mayor’s charity which is the care of the elderly department at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals NHS Trust.

Sports Development Officer, Gemma Ireland, said: “We had a brilliant turn out last year despite the horrendous weather and we’re looking to replicate that again.

“There’s a great community feel to this event which is totally inclusive. You don’t have to run it – you can walk or skip your way around the 4k loop. You can always walk up the hills and run down the down hills.

“As part of the entry, you get a lovely Santa hat and a Santa medal at the end. You’ll also get a hot drink and mince pie in the bandstand afterwards – so come along.”

Entry to take part in this event is £5 for adults and £2 for children and young people aged 5-18. Children under 5 can take part free of charge.

St Helens Santa Dash will take place in the borough’s green flag award-winning Victoria Park on Saturday, December 14 at 11am.

To register visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/communitysport