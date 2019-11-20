Rainford High’s Christmas Fayre to include autism-friendly session

Rainford High is set to host its annual Christmas Fayre on Thursday, December 5 which will include an autism-friendly half hour slot.



The slot will take place from 4:30pm and the school’s lighting will be dimmed and no loud music will be played in order to create a quieter and less stressful environment.

The Santa’s Grotto will also follow suit, allowing attendees to book a place and meet the man himself without any queues.

The fayre will then open to the rest of the community at 5pm. The school is encouraging local people, not just those who have a child at the school, to attend the event and help raise money for charities in the area.

The school building will be transformed into a festive wonderland with craft stalls, games as well as offering a range of delicious food and drink.

There will also be exclusive performances from the school’s talented brass band and choir.

Director of business and finance at Rainford High, Alexandra Marsh is organising the event, she said: “Once again the entire school community is feeling very excited as we prepare for our annual Christmas Fayre.

"So much hard work goes into the planning and managing of the event and I’m delighted to see how involved the students and staff are.

“Last year we introduced an autism-friendly half hour which was well received by families and so our dedicated SENCO team will be coordinating this year’s slot again as we really pride ourselves on being an inclusive school for all.

“We look forward to seeing everyone come together and help spread some festive cheer.”

To book a place for the autism-friendly grotto between 4:30-5pm, please contact christmasfayre@rainford.org.uk.

If any local businesses would like to donate any prizes towards the raffle or be a sponsor, please also contact christmasfayre@rainford.org.uk.