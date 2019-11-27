Mecca Bingo in St Helens launch special zone for carers

Mecca Bingo clubs across the country including St Helens will be launching Mecca Full House on December 3 - a dedicated recreational zone exclusively for carers every Tuesday throughout the month.



Working alongside Carers Trust, the Mecca Full House leisure zone will be available to all carers on Tuesday afternoons throughout December, giving them the opportunity to socialise with others within the caring community.

There are an estimated 6.5 million unpaid carers in the UK. Many are caring round the clock for a relative with a serious illness or disability, making it difficult for the carer to find time for leisure and rest, or even a short respite from the pressures of caring.

Carers Trust is a national charity that provides information, help and support for carers of all ages and backgrounds, many of whom experience isolation and loneliness as a result of their caring role.

This Christmas, Mecca Full House will provide an opportunity for the bingo community to embrace those who need support and company at a time when they need it the most.

Christmas time can leave carers feeling pressurised with many stating they find the Christmas period the most isolating and stressful of the year.

For most of us at Christmas, we are surrounded by loved ones and attending festive parties and functions, but for many carers it can be a difficult month with limited spare leisure time to enjoy the festive fun.

Mecca Full House will allow carers to take some much-needed time out of their hectic schedules and day-to-day responsibilities to socialise with others.

Mecca Full House will be available every Tuesday in December and will offer a space for both the carer and the person they care for to attend, enjoy a free game of bingo if they wish and fully embrace the Christmas spirit.

Paul Harrison, General Manager at Mecca Bingo St Helens, said: “Christmas is always a magical time of year here in the club and we are proud to be launching our Mecca Full House zone alongside the Carers Trust.

"Our recreational area will provide unpaid carers in the area, who do not have many opportunities to enjoy the festivities, a safe space to relax in. There’s always something special about our local community coming together in the club to kick start the festive season.”

Svetlana Kirov, Director of Fund-raising and Communications at Careers Trust, said: “Many of the carers we work with tell us that Christmas can reinforce their sense of loneliness and isolation.

"They find it hard to join in festive fun because of the need to be constantly looking after a relative who cannot take care of themselves.

"So, we are thrilled that Mecca Bingo is launching its Mecca Full House initiative to make sure that unpaid carers, right across the country, have a place to go where they can enjoy a few hours away from caring and have some festive fun.”

To attend a Mecca Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.