Have your treasures valued by Flog It star in St Helens
BBC's Flog It! star Adam Partridge will be at a charity antique valuation fund-raiser in St Helens next week.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:23 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:46 pm
The event is being held at Inglenook Farm in Rainford on Thursday, September 23 from 10am-4pm with all profits going to Willowbrook Hospice
So dig out your attic antiques and time-worn treasures - it's just £3 per item for Adam's expert opinion on any hidden gems you might have lying around.