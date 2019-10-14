Halloween fun and games at Church Square shopping centre in St Helens

Step right up and indulge in a funfair of frights this Halloween at Church Square in St Helens with spookily fun activities open to deliver frightful delights to shoppers for free.

A fiendishly frightful array of spooky funfair games twisted into a Halloween themed circus is in store at Church Square Shopping Centre, on Saturday, October 26 from 10am to 4pm.

Play a variety of favourite funfair games to be in with a chance of winning fantastic prizes, hosted by some eerie characters.

Plus, face painters will be on hand to transform children into their favourite Halloween character, before heading into the crazy and freaky mirror display to snap the perfect Halloween photo.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to win tickets to Farmaggedon by heading to Church Square’s Facebook page.

As the Centre’s events get you hyped for Halloween frights, don’t forget those last-minute party or trick or treat essentials from Church Square’s retailers.

For more information on this event, visit the website: www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChurchSquareStHelens or Twitter @ChurchSquareSC.