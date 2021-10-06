Events in St Helens to celebrate Black History Month

A wide range of events to help celebrate Black History Month will take place across St Helens this month

The theme of this year’s event is Proud To Be with the aim of encouraging Black and Brown people from across the country to share their personal thoughts.

As part of the project St Helens Archive Service is hoping to hear from people in the borough who are willing to share photos and memories to the St Helens Community Archive.

The service is also looking for Black voices who would be willing to take part in the St Helens Oral History Project, which is interviewing St Helens Borough residents about their lives to act as a new way of recording history.

The organisers are looking to capture the differing experiences people have had living in St Helens over the years.

If you would like to take part or find out more about the project email [email protected] or call 01744 671748.

Young people across the borough will also be getting involved in projects including outreach support from St Helens Borough Council’s Community Services team who will be handing out badges and also working with partners including Merseyside Police during Hate Crime Awareness Week which runs from October 9-16 support the message.

Meanwhile the council’s St Helens Music Service will also be working with young people to focus on the music from Black performers, with youth services doing similar work to shine a light on prominent Black people.

Three libraries will host Aleiah’s Adventures during the half term week, which is a playful and physical experience that uses British Sign Language and visual storytelling to explore the wonderful world and celebrate diversity.

The show will be at the following locations:

Haydock Library: Wednesday 27th October, 11am

Moss Bank Library: Thursday 28th October, 11am

Eccleston Library: Friday 29th October, 11am

Tickets cost £3 each or £9 for a family/group of four and the production is suitable for ages eight and above. To book tickets visit https://www.citadel.org.uk/ or in person at the library the performance is taking place at.

There will also be an exclusive screening of Alexis Maxwell's film - Roots at the launch of the St Helens eagerly anticipated 'HERE' Augmented Reality trail on Saturday, October 23, in St Mary's Market.

Alexis is a black filmmaker/artist from St Helens, whose short film explores authentic black voices from around the borough.

Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities and lead member for equality at St Helens Borough Council, said: “We’re committed to supporting everyone in our communities and this Black History Month is a brilliant opportunity for us to celebrate and recognise the contributions made by Black and Brown people.