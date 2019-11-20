Christmas grotto to open at Church Square shopping centre

Families can meet Father Christmas and adventure through the portal of magical believability in a magnificent grotto this festive season in Church Square, St Helens.



A magical Christmas journey will unfold on Saturday, November 23 at Church Square Shopping Centre as the grand opening of their Christmas Grotto takes place.

Families will be invited inside where they will be taken on a magical journey for a wonderful meet and greet where children can tell Father Christmas what they would love for Christmas and leave with a personalised gift!

Steve Brogan, Centre Manager of Church Square Shopping Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be providing our shoppers with a real festive treat. It’s a fantastic time for

the whole community to come together and children to meet Father Christmas”.

The Grotto will be situated in the centre opposite JD Sports in Lagrange Arcade.

For more information, shoppers can visit https://www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk/