Chance to get out and about this winter with St Helens Ranger Service

There’s no end to the benefits of getting outdoors, which St Helens Ranger Service knows very well.



A good walk done regularly can lead to significant improvements to your physical health and mental wellbeing.

And you could help care for our cherished green spaces, if you can spare a little time and elbow grease.

There are opportunities for both with the Rangers, as they’re hosting a series of health walks and litter picks over November and December.

And you can now book on to the Rangers’ Winter Bird Walk at Siding Lane Local Nature Reserve on Sunday, December 22

Tuesday 12 November

Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Tuesday 26 November

Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Tuesday 10 December

Litter Pick along Sankey Valley, 10am-12pm. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Health Walk along Sankey Valley, 4.5 miles long, 1:30pm start. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, St Helens, WA11 OAB. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Tuesday 17 December

Health Walk from Bankes Park, 4 miles long, 1:30pm start, Meet at Bankes Park car park on Main Street, Billinge, WN5 7HR. For more information contact the Rangers on 01744 677772

Sunday 22 December

Winter Bird Walk from Siding Lane Nature Reserve, 10am start. Places are limited so please book in advance by calling 01744 677772.

This is a slow-paced, six-mile bird-watching walk through the countryside of Rainford. Be on the lookout for the Pink-footed Goose, the Yellowhammer and plenty more. Please bring along binoculars or telescopes if you have them. Stout footwear, warm clothing and waterproofs are recommended, along with something to eat and drink. Rangers request that dogs are left at home for this event. Meet at the main Ranger Centre car park, Siding Lane, Rainford, WA11 7SR.