Peter Pan flies into St Helens Theatre Royal with rave reviews

Christmas officially arrived in St Helens as the Theatre Royal panto, Peter Pan, opened to rave reviews.



Peter Pan will be entertaining audiences right across the holiday season until Sunday, January 13 and the production features an all-star cast including Coronation Street and Brookside’s Louis Emerick who is guaranteed to have audiences hooked as Captain Hook.

Joining Louis is special guest star, Strictly Come Dancing’s Kristina Rihanoff who appears as the loveable but mischievous fairy, Tinker Bell.



The full cast also includes Lewis Devine; Georgina Parkinson; Abigail Middleton and Si Foster.



Best known for his portrayal of Mick Johnson in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside and his recurring role of PC Walsh in Last of the Summer Wine, Liverpool born Louis is no stranger to the St Helens stage after appearing in the 2013 production of The Ciggie Run.



Louis plays series regular Herman in UKTV’s Zapped, which returns for a third series this autumn, and recently joined the cast of Coronation Street as Mike Thornberry, a role which he will be reprising this November.

Waltzing onto the stage is BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing star, Kristina Rihanoff is spreading glamour and fairy dust in her role as Tinker Bell.

A world finalist professional ballroom dancer, instructor and choreographer, she joined BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer from 2008-2015, reaching the final in 2011 with actor and singer Jason Donavan and again in 2014 with singer Simon Webbe. She visited the Theatre Royal earlier this year as part of her UK tour Dance To The Music.



After causing mayhem aplenty last Christmas as Muddles, and as Buttons in Easter’s Cinderella, St Helens favourite Lewis Devine is flying high as he stars as the boy who never grew up – Peter Pan.



She found her Prince Charming in Easter’s Cinderella and now the delightful Georgina Parkinson returns to the Theatre Royal stage as Wendy Darling. Her other theatre credits include the UK and Ireland tours of Billy Elliot, Shrek The Musical and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

As Tiger Lily is new cast addition Abigail Middleton, and of course, no St Helens Theatre Royal panto would be complete without its resident dame, the hilarious Si Foster who is up to his usual comedy capers as Mrs Smee.



Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “What an incredible opening week we have had!



"There has been an overwhelmingly positive response and feedback from audiences, which is always lovely to hear, and a testament to the hard work all the cast and creative team have invested in the production.



“We have real flying, pyrotechnics, special effects, including the return of a brand new 3-D scene which is proving very popular; there really is something for all the family to enjoy, so why not join us in Neverland this Christmas!”

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon–Sat 10am–5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com for ticket prices and show times.