St Helens poet's book raises £500 for Willowbrook Hospice

Inspired by her experiences as a member of the Crank Women’s Institute, local poet Patricia Sephton has donated £500 from the sale of her book ‘First Wednesday‘ to support the care offered by Willowbrook Hospice.



Former hairdresser Patricia, from Rainford, has always loved poetry and her previous two books – ‘Telling Tales’ and ‘Church Notes’ were both sell-outs, raising funds for causes such as Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan as well as the Prescot-based hospice.

Patricia said: “I have always written poetry for friends and family members and have even done poems for people I don’t know.

"Most of my poems are quirky and I always try to make them humorous. Writing poems is a pleasure for me, as it not only makes my readers smile but it also helps raise money for Willowbrook Hospice which is such a vital service for people in our local community.”

The hospice has a particular significance to Patricia as sadly her sister, Lesley Kilshaw, died in 1990 aged just 40 having fought a brave battle against cancer.

Patricia continues: “Unfortunately, when Lesley was ill, Willowbrook didn’t exist but I know that if it did, she would have received the very best care there.

"Compiling and selling my poetry books is my way of helping to ensure that the hospice can continue to care and support other local people and their families.”

For more information on how you can support Willowbrook – whether it’s donating, taking part in one of their events or organising your own – please contact the Fund-raising team on 01744 453798.