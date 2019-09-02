St Helens author Geoff set to pen his final novel

Author Geoff Lee celebrates his 80th birthday this week and is no doubt planning his next book.



A former Knowsley Road schoolboy and Prescot BICC draughtsman Geoff has already penned six books which revolve around the fictional town of Ashurst located somewhere vaguely near St Helens, Wigan and Leigh and starting during that terrible winter of 1962/63!

Although he hasn't lived in St Helens since 1965, mainly through his long standing support for the Saints and work on his novels, he has always kept close links with his home town.

He first started writing in 1988 and has now penned more than half a million words. Many might say that is more then enough for someone of his age.

But not Geoff. He has used the occasion of his birthday to announce that he is going to write one more.

It took him eight years to write his debut novel which was initially called “One Winter”.

His latest novel is called “Three Good Years”, is set between 2006 and 2008 and with a photograph of “The Dream” on the front cover. Much of his content is drawn from things that actually happened in the area.

One story line covered in the first chapter of “One Winter” was how Lord Beeching was prevented from closing the railway line that ran from Wigan North Western, Bryn, Garswood,Shaw Street Station and on to Lime Street in the early Sixties by a campaign that Geoff was heavily involved in.

For more details about his Ashurst series visit his web site at www.geofflee.net