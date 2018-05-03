Prince tribute and blues guitarist playing gigs in St Helens

St Helens is preparing for two top gigs with the arrival in town of a tribute to iconic pop star Prince and a blues star.



Danny Bryant comes to The Citadel with his band on Saturday May 12 before the Prince Experience plays the same venue a few days later.

Danny, one of the best-regarded axemen on the European blues scene, is touring his new album Revelation and will perform in style for local music fans accompanied by a full nine-piece ensemble.

The latest release, which comes hot on the heels of 2017 live album Big, was something of a personal journey in songwriting for Danny.

He said: “When I began writing this album, I knew that it was going to be one of the toughest challenges of my career.

"It wasn't lack of material, it wasn't a lack of desire, but I realised from the beginning that if this record was to achieve the things I wanted it to say I would have to go deep inside of myself with these songs and confront memories and emotions I didn't really want to face.

"‘I can’t wait to play these new tracks live. They have a classic feel, without losing the driving guitar and rock/blues edge. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Soon after that gig The Citadel will be rocked again by an acclaimed group recreating the sound of legendary artist Prince who sadly died in 2016.

The nine-piece Prince Experience prides itself on note-perfect renditions of the artist responsible for Purple Rain's unique sound, promising fans an unforgettable night of high vocals, wailing guitar solos, funky bass and searing horns.

Danny Bryant plays The Citadel on Saturday May 12 and the Prince Experience performs at the same venue on Friday May 18.

Tickets for both gigs are priced £15 and some may also be available on the door.

For more information or to book ring the box office on 01744 762 300 or go to www.citadel.org.uk