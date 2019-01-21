Northern Comedy Theatre return to St Helens Citadel

Following the sad news of The Citadel’s closure there is still something to laugh about as The Northern Comedy Theatre are returning to the venue next month with another hilarious play.

Five neurotic actors, one stressed stage manager, a crazed director, an invisible playwright and an escaped monkey are desperately rehearsing the world’s worst play, which keeps being rewritten.

And every rewrite is more hilariously terrible than the one before. And although it really shouldn’t, somehow, the show manages to go on.

Stop!..The Play is a farcical comedy written by David Spicer and nestles in similar territory to the classic farce, Noises Off! Stop!...

The Play ran in London’s West End in 2015 and now comes to the North West with a stellar seven piece cast which includes Vikki Earle, who recently claimed the title of Best Actress in the BBC British Urban Film Awards and legend, Ray Sutton.

The show runs at The Citadel, St Helens on Friday and Saturday, February 15 and 16 at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Box Office on 01744 735436 or from www.citadel.org.uk