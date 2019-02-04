Nile Rodgers and Chic to play Haydock Park this summer

Nile Rodgers and Chic will be playing at Haydock Park racecourse as part of their summer season of live concerts.

Expect to hear some of the best-known pop anthems from the last four decades when the concert takes place after racing on Saturday, June 22.

Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses North West, Dickon White said: “Having the legendary Nile Rodgers and Chic headline Haydock Park in June is surely going to be one of the highlights of the summer.

"His vast catalogue of hits over the decades will have everyone, young and old, dancing the night away after a great evening of racing so be sure to get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.”





Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday February 8 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, February 6. Tickets start at £37.50 for adults and £18.75 for child tickets.



All T&C’s are available on haydock.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.



In addition to Haydock Park will also be hosting Jess Glynne (June 7) and Rick Astley (July 20) as part of their summer season of live concerts.