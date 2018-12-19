Rick Astley and Jess Glynne head to Haydock Park

The Jockey Club Live and Haydock Park Racecourse have announced that Jess Glynne and Rick Astley are the first acts for their summer season, headlining the open-air concerts on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, July 20 respectively.



As an added festive bonus, there is a special offer on early bird tickets.

Jess Glynne



Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses North West, Dickon White said::“We are very excited to welcome back both Jess Glynne and Rick Astley to Haydock Park next summer. Having wowed the crowds previously, we are delighted to see them here again.



“Combining both racing and world class music, the two evenings will certainly stand out in the 2019 calendar so I’d urge everyone to make the most of the ticket offers and book early.”



The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.



The Jockey Club Live concerts at Haydock Park Racecourse have been a staple in the region’s social calendar and over the past few years hosting thousands of fans of live music, with performances from artists including Kylie, Olly Murs, The Jacksons and Culture Club.





The events are renowned for combining a fun filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.





Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, December 21 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on Thursday, December 20. Tickets for both Jess Glynne and Rick Astley start at £35 with an early bird Christmas offer of £30 for adults until midnight on December 26.





Child tickets for both shows start from £17.50. All T&C’s are available on haydock.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.



