Lionel Richie is playing at the Leigh Sports Village

Global megastar Lionel Richie is coming to the borough.



The singer will perform at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, June 16 as part of a summer tour across the entire country.

Tickets go on sell on February 2 from 10am.

Performing hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

He said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Richie is the latest superstar to play at Leigh Sports Village and Chief Executive Simon Toon said he was delighted that the town and wider borough would be welcoming his All The Hits tour in June.

“After the spectacular success of Elton John at Leigh Sports Village, we are thrilled that we can bring another international superstar to Leigh for the town to enjoy,” he said.

“It just emphasises that Leigh Sports Village is for everybody. The fact that we can attract someone of Lionel Richie’s magnitude not only confirms that Leigh has a world-class entertainment venue, but really puts the town on the map.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see Lionel Richie in concert and it’s a fabulous show. So I really hope the people of Leigh and the borough as a whole will come and support us and Lionel.”

These will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s O2.

The dates followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage.

Lionel’s incredible success continued as his album ‘The Definitive Collection’ topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.

He went on to receive British GQ’s Icon Award adding to a celebrated career which includes the four GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar as well as the prestigious Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award.

In 2016 Lionel launched his on-going Las Vegas headline residency show, ‘Lionel Richie—All the Hits’, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where he takes his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide he recently joined the judging panel on ABC’s American Idol.

Tickets are available to purchase from: ticketmaster.com, AXS.com, gigantic.com and alttickets.com

For hospitality tickets call 01942 487 823 or e-mail lionel@leighsportsvillage.co.uk