Linda Lusardi heads to St Helens for Easter panto

Star of stage and screen, Linda Lusardi, will join the cast of The Wizard of Oz when it comes to St Helens Theatre Royal this Easter.



The former Emmerdale and Brookside actress will play The Wicked Witch when this smash-hit production returns from Saturday, April 6 to Monday, April 22 following sell out seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well as a hugely successful Merseyside tour in 2017.

Linda Lusardi’s career has spanned nearly 30 years. She first shot to fame in the early 80’s as one of Britain’s best-loved models, before moving in to the world of television.

Her major TV roles include Carrie Nichols in ITV’s Emmerdale, where she murdered Tom King in one of the most memorable storylines of the year; Maggie Lyons in The Bill; Frankie in Brookside; and played herself in The Detectorists on BBC4.

Linda has also appeared on numerous successful reality shows including ITV’s Loose Women, Dancing on Ice 2008, Come Dine with Me and Celebrity Masterchef.

Her leading stage roles include; Funny Peculiar, Bedside Manners, Not Now Darling, No Sex Please We’re British and Rock with Laughter.

No stranger to panto, she has played roles up and down the country since 1988. She received 5-star reviews in her latest production starring as The Wicked Queen in Snow White at The Playhouse Weston Super Mare which broke box office records.

Regal Entertainments’ reimagined version of this classic family tale includes a brand-new script and music for 2019 including lots of chart hits, old and new, for audiences to sing along to.

This production will feature dazzling costumes and sets, show-stopping choreography and unbelievable special FX which audiences have come to know and love.

St Helens Theatre Royal manager, Chantelle Nolan said: “We are delighted to announce Linda Lusardi as our Wicked Witch – she has had such a prolific career and is a seasoned panto pro. I know audiences of St Helens will love her – when they’re not booing her that is.

“The Wizard of Oz is a real favourite with our audiences, and I am certain they will love this brand-new version which includes a new script and lots of wonderful new songs to sing and dance to.”

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens (Mon – Sat 10am – 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.

