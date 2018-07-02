Holland's Pies have come up with the snack of the summer

What do you do if it's a little to hot for your favourite pie tea?

If the temperature has got you baking, you're not the only ones, because our friends at Holland's have come up with the ultimate nibble to make you hap-pie in the sunshine.

Nicknamed "Pies-cream", you'd be forgiven for thinking someone's had a little too much sun.

Summer treats don't come much more northern than this; a wafer cone, creamy mashed potato, lashings of gravy and a sprinkling of Holland’s infamous shortcrust pastry.

Beauty is in the pie of the beholder afterall.