Giant regional book club coming to St Helens

A giant book club is about to take over the North West and St Helens is invited to join in.



The Great North West Read (GNWR) transforms the region into one massive, interactive book club — and this year's chosen read is Phaedra Patrick’s charming novel, The Library of Lost and Found.



Now in its second year, the GNWR's goal is to be the North West’s largest community read and is supported by public libraries from Cheshire to Cumbria. It is a wonderful opportunity to bring readers in the North West together through online and in-person book discussions.



Taking inspiration from Phaedra’s own love of libraries, the story tells of volunteer librarian Martha Storm, who finds a mysterious book of fairy tales. Within its pages lies a surprising dedication that stirs up family secrets and sparks her own emotional journey of discovery.



During November Phaedra will visit libraries in the region, and will be at Newton-le-Willows Library on Wednesday, November 6 at 2pm. Afternoon tea will be served and Phaedra will read from her book, sign copies, answer questions and share stories about her journey to becoming a best-selling author.



The event is free but places must be booked by contacting Newton-le-Willows Library on 01744 677885 or email newtonlewillowslibrary@sthelens.gov.uk.



Phaedra said: “As a child, I used to visit my local library in Oldham and dream that one day my own book would sit on the shelves. The Library of Lost and Found celebrates the power of stories and I’m delighted it’s been selected as the 2019 Great North West Read.”



Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Libraries, said: “The Great North West Read is a great time to visit our libraries and get involved, and I’m proud to welcome best-selling author Phaedra Patrick to St Helens to discuss her life and works.”



Sue Lawson, who leads Time to Read, said: “The novel received huge support from librarians who enjoyed this warm-hearted story. We believe it’s a fantastic choice to engage adult readers across the region and it’s sure to touch the lives of those who participate.”



Readers are also encouraged to get involved on social media using the hashtag #GNWR.