Film-maker's emotional production to raise funds for St Helens charity

Christmas is a time when wishes can come true, and St Helens based charity, The HoneyRose Foundation make it their mission to grant last wishes for adults who are suffering from life threatening or terminal illnesses.

They are the only UK charity to grant wishes for those over 40 years of age.

When local film makers Route Nine Studios heard of the charity, they felt compelled to help raise funds, by investing their time into producing a feature to showcase just a fraction of the emotional rollercoaster that losing a loved one can bring.

The film making duo – Michael Jon Dawson and Teri Moran, from Garstang have enlisted the help of talented actors and actresses to produce a unique ten minute film, entitled “Curtain Fall”, the narrative of which tells the story of a young mother who has a terminal illness, who wish is to see her little girl perform on stage just once, knowing her daughter is destined to be an actress in the future.

The lead cast include child actress Erin Greaves (aged just 11!), Reese Scholtz and Nicole Evans.

Teri Moran, of Route Nine Studios tells us, “We feel so privileged to be able to help The HoneyRose Foundation in this way, Michael and I doing what we do best, whilst increasing

awareness of the charity.

"It’s been an absolute pleasure to make the film, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Michael Jon Dawson explains, “We happily self-funded the entire project, with much appreciated help from our filming locations; The Winter Gardens donated the opportunity to film on their world famous stage which was incredible, and Fylde Borough Council waived their filming fees for our scenes taken on the beach, which has allowed the budget to go further.

"We’re so thankful for the help from the local community.”

Not content with just making a film, the Route Nine duo have also included an original song entitled 'When the Curtain Falls';, written by Teri Moran and Tom Metcalfe, and performed in the film by child actress Erin Greaves, alongside Hannah Greatorex and Zeynep Ozsabuncu - members of the Lancashire band, ‘Audrey's Dance’.

The song will also be released as a download, with all proceeds going to the charity after the film's release.

The goal for everyone involved is to raise as much awareness for The HoneyRose Foundation as possible, enabling them to grant even more wishes for those who need them most.

Curtain Fall will be available in early December, and the exclusive song “When The Curtain Falls” will be available shortly after, with all proceeds going to The HoneyRose Foundation.