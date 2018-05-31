Festival of culture in Prescot about to start

The annual celebration of culture in Prescot is about to get under way with a packed programme for arts lovers.



The 14th Annual Prescot Festival of Music and the Arts begins on June 15 and runs until June 24.

The celebration kicks off with Swingshift Big Band and vocalist Corinne Andrew taking audiences on a toe-tapping journey through the history of swing music, from its golden era in the 1930s to present-day tracks.

Concert-goers can also enjoy a hotpot in the interval, which is included in the ticket price.

The day after the festival hosts a special In Remembrance event to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

The Prescot Festival Chorus performs Fauré's beautiful and poignant Requiem and his Cantique de Jean Racine in the first half, with the award-winning Haydock Male Voice Choir entertaining in the second half with a diverse programme including popular wartime songs.

The first weekend is rounded out with Liverpool Cathedral's associate organist Daniel Bishop performing a recital of everything from well-loved classical works to film music.

Later in the festival the festival has pulled off a coup by bringing Westhoughton's nationally-acclaimed Wingates Brass Band to the Prescot event for the first time.

A musical theatre company puts on a night of show-stoppers from West End and Broadway shows before the Maghull Wind Orchestra brings the festival to a close with a Proms-style concert ending in patriotic favourites such as Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory.

To book tickets for any of the events or find out more about the festival, visit www.prescotfestival.co.uk