Event tells story behind St Helens landmark

The inside story of St Helens' iconic landmark The Dream will be told at a special event.



Culture bosses are putting on the talk at Thatto Heath Library in the run-up to next year's 10th anniversary celebrations for the sculpture.

Other news: Chef announces fund-raiser to open new restaurant



Hosted by St Helens Council’s cultural co-ordinator for adult social care and health Gary Conley, a former miner who was influential in bringing The Dream to the borough, the event will tell audience members about what life was really like as a miner and learn about the popular piece of artwork which sits at the top of the former Sutton Manor Colliery and represents a young girl dreaming of a better future.

A new brochure which contains key facts about The Dream and a timeline of events starting from 1906, as well as free guided tours around the site, are now available to the public.

The free publication tells the story of the colliery's creation in 1906, the strike and the closure in 1991 before describing The Dream’s involvement in a national television project.

The brochure also contains information on how the original proposal of a miners’ lamp was turned down, as well as recent visitor numbers.

Gary Conley: From the Earth Cometh Light - The Story behind Dream will take place at 2pm on Monday June 4.

The event is free but places should be booked in advance by calling into the Thatto Heath Road library or by phoning 01744 677842.