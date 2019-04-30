Your chance to win tickets to village music festival, headlined by Tpau

Rainford will echo to the sound of music in June.



Plans for the third village musical festival – dubbed the Picnic in the Park – are well advanced.

The 2018 Rainford Festival

This year, the event will be staged on Saturday, June 1, and is headlined by T’Pau. They are led by singer Carol Decker, who had a string of top 40 hits in the late 1980’s, most notably 'China in Your Hand' and 'Heart and Soul.'

Other bands appearing throughout the day, which starts at noon, are Ultra 90’s Fresh, Mixtape, The Shakers, Scratch and Char.

Tickets cost £20 and further information is available on https://rainfordfestival.co.uk/

The local cricket club is also organising a competition to win two free tickets.

Answer the question below and send it via the 'contact us' button in the top right corner of the Liverpool Cricket Competition website by visiting http://www.lpoolcomp.co.uk/contactus.php

The question is: Which Rock and Roll Singer had a band called the Crickets?

The first correct answer drawn out at 8pm on Saturday, May 18, at

Rainford Cricket Club will win the tickets.

Rainford Rangers Junior Football Club, Rainford CC, Rainford Tennis Club and Rainford Boys' Brigade and Girls' Association are jointly organising the event to raise much needed funds for each of these local organisations.