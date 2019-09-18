We Love Little Mix show heading to St Helens

We Love Little Mix is heading to St Helens to pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands,



This jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports is performed by four hugely talented girls with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end!

We Love Little Mix perform all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many more.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 18 years both in the UK and internationally.

Julie Said “We Love Little Mix showcases four brilliantly talented girls who will entertain with beautiful vocals, authentic dance moves and high-energy performances. Audiences enjoy the very best of Little Mix hits in a friendly concert environment that is suitable for all ages!”

They will be appearing at St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday, November 1 at 6pm. Tickets: £16 (plus 50p fees), Call the Box Office on 01744 756000 book online: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com