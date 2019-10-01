TV company looks for Lancashire people to take part in brand new quiz show with an adventurous twist

Lancashire people are being asked to take part in a brand new quiz show.

72 Films, an award-winning television production company, whose credits include Our Cops in the North for BBC1, documentary series The Mighty Redcar and Trump: An American Dream for Channel 4, is looking for people to take part in a not for broadcast brand-new documentary/quiz show format.

The company is looking for duos who been through a lot together or are entering a new phase of a relationship, or one wants to say thank you to another for their support. A spokesperson said they pairs need to have a strong, close relationship, they have something to prove, or they’d really like to show each other their hidden potential. It can be – mums and sons, dads and daughters, siblings, colleagues or best friends. They’ll be very supportive, not afraid to laugh at one another or tell each other how they feel.

The spokesperson added: "This is no ordinary quiz show, it has general knowledge but there’s also challenge, travel and adventure. There’s even the chance to win a cash prize."

If you're interested in taking part, you need to be available from the end of October to mid-November 2019 for up to 6 days.

You can get in touch with 72 Films at casting@72films.com.