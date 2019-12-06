Tickets on sale for Rainhill Musical Theatre Company panto

Rainhill Musical Theatre Company present “Pirates, The Panto” in January.


Join in the fun as they sail the seven seas in search of 'singing, dancin' an'adventure' on January 16-19, 2020

Performances are Thursday-Saturday evenings at 7pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm at Rainhill Village Hall.

Tickets now on sale Adults £10 concessions/children £8 and a group discount, buy 10 tickets get one free.

Tickets available online at rainhillmusicaltheatrecompany.co.uk, via e-mail at rainhillmtc@hotmail.com or call 07948 908 693