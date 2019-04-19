The K's get set for global domination

From a small village in the outreaches of Merseyside is emerging a band who are making it impossible for their talent to be ignored.

With more than a million hits on Spotify, The K’s, a foursome from Earlestown, are proving that the region’s underground scene is still alive and well.

The band, which was formed back in 2017 by childhood friends frontman and bassist Jamie Boyle and Dexter Baker, has seen transient members come and go before the final line up was finally established just 12 months ago.

The additions of Ryan Breslin, who has played as a session guitarist for The Who in America and Jordan Holden on drums saw the band quickly settle into what it is today.

Over the past two years The K’s have experienced quick success, sparked initially by a strong hometown following which spread with speed as the band began to tour the North West.

In the past six months alone they have sold out Manchester Academy 2 and had their single “Glass Towns” played on the ever popular Soccer AM and are now set to appear as guests on the same prime time show tomorrow morning.

The lads, all in their mid 20s, have seen their first single “Sarajevo” - which was written after Jamie’s late-night foray into the history of Franz Ferdinand’s assassination- reach more than 950,000 listens on Spotify alone.

Last month, the foursome won a coveted place on the main stage at InMusic festival in Croatia alongside iconic rock band The Cure.

The festival is attended by more than 100,000 people worldwide.

Facing five other bands at the Northern Exposure competition at The Cavern in Liverpool, The K’s impressed not only judges from BBC Radio and Eastwood Guitars, but also received applause from music industry giant Alan McGee (the man who signed Oasis).

Enigmatic frontman Jamie, 23, who works by day with Special Educational Needs children at Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows, sees big things for the band despite its humble beginnings.

“At this point in time it’s looking really likely we are going to get signed,” he said. “It’s really exciting. For now we are focussing on the task at hand. Everything will happen around us if we just keep doing what we have been doing.”

As well as touring, the band is preparing to release its latest single “Hoping Maybe”. To find out more visit www.facebook.com/theksofficial/