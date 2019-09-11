St Helens plays host to major exhibition at World of Glass

The World of Glass in St Helens plays host to an important glass exhibition from September 21 to November 8.



The local venue is staging Glorious Glass, which celebrates more than 20 years of the Contemporary Glass Society (CGS).

There will also be a meet the artists day on Saturday, September 21 from 1pm–3pm and a glass makers' fair on Saturday, November, 2 from 10.30am to 3pm.

Also on Saturday, October 19, from 10.30am to 4.45pm, there will be a Foum Day which will be open to glass artists, enthusiasts or those simply curious. Celebrating 20 Years of CGS, this is a chance to hear from four glass artists using a range of different techniques. They will talk about their work and what inspires them.

Cost is £26 (lunch not included) and booking essential by September 28. To book visit https://www.cgs.org.uk/news/glorious-glass-forum-sthelens

“The aim of this exhibition is to demonstrate how glorious and amazing contemporary glass is so that everyone can appreciate and enjoy its magical colours, textures, use of light and variety of techniques,” says CGS Chair Sue Purser Hope.

“Visitors will also discover their own local glass artists. The work displayed will feature as wide a range of techniques as possible.

"Each artist will explain why glass is glorious to them and why they have chosen the pieces on display to express that passion for their chosen material."

The CGS is the principle supporter and promoter of artists and collectors of contemporary glass in the UK. It now has almost 1,000 members both nationally and internationally.

To continue the celebration of this landmark anniversary and to raise awareness of the glory of contemporary glass, a series of linked exhibitions are being held around Great Britain over the next three years.

CGS has chosen The World of Glass in St Helens as the venue where we will be displaying glass art work from artists based in the North East, North West and Yorkshire.

The exhibition is open to all members at any stage of their career and is unselected with all work for sale.