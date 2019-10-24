St Helens hosting Glass Makers Fair

A Glass Makers Fair is taking place in St Helens on Saturday, November 1.



The event, from 10.30am to 3pm, showcases work from artists based in the North East, North West and Yorkshire. is part of Glorious Glass by the Contemporary Glass Society at The World of Glass in the town..

The exhibition is open to all members at any stage of their career and is unselected with all work for sale.

“The aim of the Glorious Glass exhibition is to demonstrate how utterly glorious and amazing contemporary glass is so that everyone can appreciate and enjoy its magical colours, textures, use of light and variety of techniques and also discover their own local glass artists,” says CGS chair Susan Purser Hope.

“The work displayed will feature as wide a range of techniques as possible. Each artist will explain why glass is glorious to them and why they have chosen the pieces on display to express that passion for their chosen material.”

In 2017, the Contemporary Glass Society (CGS) celebrated 20 years since its foundation as the principle supporter and promoter of artists and collectors of contemporary glass in the UK.

It now has almost 1,000 members both nationally and internationally.

To continue the celebration of this landmark anniversary and to raise awareness of the glory of contemporary glass, a series of linked exhibitions are being held around Great Britain over the next three years.