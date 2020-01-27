St Helens comedian Johnny Vegas sent to Coventry for stand-up return

King of British comedy Johnny Vegas is making a momentous return to the stand up circuit later this year with a live show at the Rialto in Coventry on May 1, 2020.

The live date is his first in over 10 years. Tickets are on sale now via www.easyticketing.co.uk.

From BBC Dickens adaptations to Benidorm and Ideal to the PG Tips ads, Johnny Vegas has become one of Britain’s best-loved comic actors.

But before he’d ever drank tea with a knitted monkey or made himself the exception that proves the rule in terms of the predictability of TV panel game regulars, Johnny was perhaps the most fearlessly confessional stand-up comedian this country has ever produced.

This show marks a return to his roots and is an incredible opportunity to witness one of the finest stand-ups of all time.

Johnny's unique abilities as a live performer are the stuff of legend. With his trademark potter's wheel and Butlin's style singalongs, Johnny has created a sensation wherever he has played, winning the acclaimed Festival Critics' Award at the 1997 Edinburgh Festival, and being nominated for the Perrier Award.

Vegas quit stand up over 10 years ago stating at the time that he was disillusioned with touring as the more famous he became, the less of a challenge it was to win over audiences.

He hinted he might return to the comedy circuit with a new show at some point, because he needed ‘closure’ on his stand-up.

Since then Johnny has been a regular in front and behind the camera as an actor, writer, director and comedian known for his alter-egos, surreal humour and unique voice.

He has appeared in programmes like Benidorm, Bleak House and, Mr Stink. and played drug dealer Moz in the BBC black comedy Ideal. Johnny has also written and directed series 4 and 5 of Moving On. Other notable roles include Geoff Maltby in the ITV comedy series Benidorm and Eric Agnew in the BBC sitcom Still Open All Hours.

Johnny Vegas Live at the Rialto is a one off opportunity to catch Johnny’s return to the stand-up comedy.