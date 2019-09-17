Queen tribute show heading to St Helens Theatre Royal

The Best of Queen, performed by The Bohemians pay homage to the world’s most theatrical and dramatic rock band and is heading to St Helens Theatre Royal.



The Best of Queen show features a selection of the most-loved and iconic classics from across Queen’s entire back catalogue creating a live stage show which really catches the

essence of this most incredible British band and will be appearing on Friday, September 27 at 7.30pm.

The Bohemians formed in 1996 and have since had a huge impact on audiences across the world. Their ability to recreate Queen live is something truly special.

Front man and pianist, Rob Comber’s outrageous stage antics and personality makes him perfect to play an uncannily realistic ‘Freddie’ with just the right look and stage persona. Rob is joined on stage by an enormously talented band including Christopher Gregory who brings all the electric guitar virtuosity required to play a very convincing Brian May.

Their attention to detail is really impressive.

For over four decades’ millions of fans have been enjoying the music of Queen. The band released a total of 18 number one albums, 18 number one singles and 10 number one DVDs

with estimates of their record sales ranging from 150 million to 300 million records. With a catalogue of timeless hits including Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody and I Want To

Break Free, Queen continues to reach out to music lovers of all ages.

weeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 18 years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of 14 touring productions.

Kevin Goodwin, founder member and bass player for The Bohemians, said “We try to put on a Queen show where everyone will know all the songs, performed with passion, to a high

standard and with the dynamic of a live Queen show.

"Those who didn’t get the chance to see Queen with Freddie get to experience the live energy Queen were all about, and those who were lucky enough to see Queen can re-live the memories.”

The Best of Queen is at St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday, September 27. Tickets: £25.50 (+ £0.50 fees)



Book online: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com or call the Box Office on 01744 756 000