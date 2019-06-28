Panto date for talented trio after audition success

Three students from the Alexandra Jane School of Dance in Earlestown will be appearing in panto later this year.



Seven year old Isla Robinson, Faith Kearns, nine, and 12-year-old Charlotte Toone made it through a rigorous dance audition to win a place in one of three teams of children to appear in Snow White at The Brindley Theatre, Runcorn alongside Brookside favourite Michael Stark.

The children train in ballet, tap, modern, jazz, acro and street dance and the trio are excited to be performing in the panto with rehearsals starting in November.

