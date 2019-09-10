National Youth Theatre production comes to St Helens library

A production by the UK’s most highly regarded youth theatre group is coming to St Helens as part of the new season of the award-winning Cultural Hubs, arts in libraries programme.



Performed by a vibrant cast of Britain’s brightest young talent in the National Youth Theatre, Lost Boys is a heartfelt look into the lives of the young in one northern town. It explores themes of identity, place and masculinity with humour, heart and theatrical invention.

Written by award-winning Formby playwright Luke Barnes, whose recent plays include The Jumper Factory and All We Ever Wanted Was Everything, and whose acting credits include HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Playfully directed by Zoe Lafferty (The Host, Queens of Syria) – who was recently named one of Vogue’s Major Players of British Theatre – Lost Boys is a play for everyone about growing up, exploring how place and gender identity affects who you are, who you become and your mental health.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Libraries, said: “Cultural Hubs has built its national reputation on bringing innovative and quality arts events to local libraries, and this one is no different.

"There’s so much professional talent behind this performance, making it a must-see event on our new programme.”

Lost Boys features at Chester Lane Library at 7pm on Thursday, September 19, and is suitable for teenagers 14 and above and adults. It lasts around 1 hour 40 minutes.

Tickets cost £6, £5 (St Helens Library card holders), or £3 (concessions). Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pop into Chester Lane Library to purchase tickets.

Cultural Hubs is funded by Arts Council England and delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service, which is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

For full details and more events, many of which are free to attend, visit www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pick up a brochure from any St Helens library.