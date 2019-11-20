Michael Bublé tribute kicks off festive fun at St Mary’s Market in St Helens

Singer Josh Hindle, who is behind the only touring show to Michael Bublé – considered the king of Christmas because of his success in the charts this time of year - will perform at St Mary’s Market in December.



Josh will belt-out many of the Canadian star’s hits during three 30-minute shows on Saturday, December 7 at noon, 1pm and 2pm for the annual Christmas lights switch on, kicking off an action-packed programme of events taking place that month.

Joining him on the day will be everyone’s favourite cheeky Christmas characters, the Grinch and Shelf Elf, who will be around the market from 11:30am -3:30pm for a meet and greet.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The Grinch and Shelf Elf will return the following Saturday (December 14) for more mischief – while not-to-be-missed children’s entertainment will be available through a puppet and magic show at 11am and noon, as well as balloon modelling from noon-3pm.

Then on Saturday, December 21, Ultimate Party People will bring the events programme to a close by putting on a show to remember.

Join them between 12:30pm-4pm for an afternoon of face painting and more exciting activities which have made them the leading entertainment company for children in the North West.

It’s not just a Santa sack full of festive fun that can be had in St Mary’s Market this Christmas time.

As well as a number of independent traders – St Mary’s is also home to a craft fair every Saturday until Christmas where you can pick up handmade gifts and treats for those special people in your lives. .

Parking on any council-owned car park is now free on a Saturday right up until the end of January 2020.