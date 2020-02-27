Mecca Bingo St Helens offering chance to win tickets to star-studded Mecca Fest party

Mecca Bingo has announced anew bingo game coming to clubs from February 24, allowing the public to play for chance to win tickets to the most epic celebration of bingo, a star-studded event called Mecca Fest 2020.



Hosted by TV personality Joe Swash, the money can’t buy event will feature entertainment, celebrity guests and live bingo games with £100,000 of prizes throughout the night.

Taking place at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on May 30, 2020, this event is not to be missed and you can win a pair of tickets to attend in Mecca St Helens from until April 19.

Play the Mecca Fest game in your local Mecca Bingo club for just £1 where you can win double prize money and the chance to attend Mecca Fest alongside 800 Mecca Bingo customers.

On the night you’ll be welcomed by your favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, enjoy a live performance from everyone’s favourite heart throb Peter Andre and disco legends Sister Sledge, as well as a performance from former X-Factor winners Rak-Su.

If you’re not lost in the music, then you will be after ending the evening on the dancefloor with an exclusive DJ set from BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills. What a line up!

Joe’s role does not stop at just hosting the event, as he takes on the role of ‘Creative Director’. But fear not, he’s not on his own as help is at hand in the form of a select group of Mecca Bingo customers known as the Mecca Fest Customer Crew, who are working closely with him to shape, plan and put on this super event.

As the true Mecca mega fans, they alongside Joe, are organising the most exciting bingo party for only 800 guests where everyone will have the chance to win big with a £100,000 prize pot and prizes for all on the night.

The celebrities don’t stop there as the guest list also includes actor and BBC One Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner Kelvin Fletcher, actress Katie McGlyn, TV personality Charlotte Crosby and Duncan James from Blue amongst others.

Paul Harrison, General Manager at Mecca St Helens said: “This is going to be a very exciting bingo party with an incredible number of prizes on the night and the chance to mix and party with a celebrity guestlist.

"This is a chance for our customers, whether new or old, to be part of something special, it’s going to be an epic celebration of bingo!”

To be in with the chance of attending and partying the night away with Joe’s celebrity guest list, visit Mecca St Helens to play every afternoon and evening session for your chance to win a pair of tickets from until April 19 or visit Meccabingo.com.

For more information, and to follow Joe and his crew’s journey to plan this spectacular one-night event, follow @MeccaMoments on Instagram.