Maureen Nolan to star in St Helens Theatre Royal Easter panto

Singing sensation Maureen Nolan leads the cast for Goldilocks and the Three Bears when the circus rolls into St Helens from April 8-18 for the Easter holiday.



Maureen, who will play Baroness Von Vippemall, rose to fame as a member of The Nolan Sisters and is best known on stage for her role as Mrs Johnstone in West End hit Blood Brothers.

Rebecca d’Lacey plays Goldilocks; with the help of Three Bears she must try and save her Big Top from a rival circus owner.

Rebecca recently graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Conor Barrie will play The Ringmaster. Conor has appeared in a number of pantomimes across the region including playing Genie for five years at The Floral Pavillion.

Pantomime veteran Reece Sibbald plays Silly Billy. Reece has completed 11 consecutive pantomime seasons and can also be seen in Regal Entertainments half term pantomime The Wizard of Oz.

Completing the cast as Dame Gertie is the ever-talented Jamie Greer.

Jamie who has almost 20 years pantomime experience is no stranger to the life of a Dame. He recently appeared in Follow the Yellow Breck Road at Liverpool’s Royal Court.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears promises to be just right with its mix of unbelievable circus tricks, madcap comedy capers and a smash hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to.

St Helens Theatre Royal manager, Chantelle Nolan said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s Easter pantomime as Goldilocks and the Three Bears and to welcome the talented Maureen Nolan to the production. We can’t wait to get started on rehearsals with this fabulous cast!”

Tickets are on sale now. Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon – Sat 10am-5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.