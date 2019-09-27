Local actor brings play to St Helens library stage

A local actor is bringing a passion project theatre performance of Waiting for Godot to the St Helens Library stage after encouragement from the service.



Kevin Thomas, a 44-year-old actor from Rainford will present Samuel Beckett’s most famous play – a classic piece of absurdist theatre – at Parr Library on Friday, October 4 at 7pm.

The show features in the new season of the award-winning Cultural Hubs arts-in-libraries programme after staff inspired Kevin to seize the day, commissioning him to lead on a production.

Kevin will produce, direct and star in the bizarre play, in which two men await the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives, without any plot, character, dialogue or setting in the traditional sense.

He’s supported by Costal Productions who previously brought renditions of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists and The Caretaker to local libraries.

Kevin said: “Godot’s themes of absurdity may resonate with today’s bewildering political and cultural environment, where nothing seems to make sense. Beckett and Godot have a large cult following today, but I love the idea of introducing them to a new audience through local libraries.”

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Libraries, said: “We have so many talented people in St Helens that want to show everyone what they can do, and we happily support them every year through our artist commissioning programme.

"We’ve just launched our latest round, giving local creatives a platform in our libraries to showcase their amazing work. If you’ve got a vision, please don’t hesitate to contact us about it.”

The performance is suitable for adults and teens aged 13 and above, and will be audio described for blind and visually impaired people.

Tickets cost £6, £5 (St Helens Library card holders) and £3 (concessions). Book online at www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk or pop into Parr Library to buy tickets directly.

For more information about artist commissioning contact Owen Hutchings on 01744 677087 or email owenhutchings@sthelens.gov.uk.

Cultural Hubs is funded by Arts Council England and delivered by St Helens Council’s Library Service, which is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.