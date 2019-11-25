Little Mix announce tour date in St Helens in 2020

Pop superstars Little Mix are taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020 tour - including the Totally Wicked stadium in St Helens on Saturday, June 27.
The world’s biggest girl band will perform to fans across England, Scotland and Wales kicking off the tour at The Falkirk Stadium on Friday, June 26 before travelling the length and breadth of the UK including a show at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday, July 4.
The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.
Summer 2020 tour dates are:
JUNE
Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium
Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
JULY
Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival
Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium
Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World
Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium
Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre
Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside
Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground
Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall
Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground
Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park
Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse
Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park
Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.
“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk
At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins* - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.