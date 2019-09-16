Jersey Beats set for St Helens performance at Theatre Royal

One of the UK’s best-known rock and pop shows is coming to St Helens, performing at the Theatre Royal on September 21



Jersey Beats is a show which celebrates the story of the famous Four Seasons Group which took the world by storm in the 1960s and 70s with Doo-wap hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Oh What a Night.”

The show has been a regular highlight of the Blackpool calendar for a number of years, but is now touring the UK to some incredible reviews.

Leye D Johns, owner of Viva Blackpool, the organisers of Jersey Beats said: “Jersey Beats has been a huge show for us, so we are now taking the show on tour, with a one night only, special performance in St Helens.”

Stars of the show include Matt Andrews as Frankie Valli alongside his fellow band mates Toby Beal as Tommy DeVito, Michael Cosgrove as Bob Gaudio and Johnny O’Connor as Nick Mass.

Owner and comedy host Leye D Johns can’t be kept away from the stage for too long either, bringing a light hearted flavour to proceedings and ensuring the crowd leave with a big smile on their face.

Showgirls complete the cast line-up – bringing the moves of the 60s and 70s to the stage as well as backing vocals, and solo numbers of their own, bringing the era back to life.

Leye added: “Jersey Beats mixes stunning costumes, choreography, production and vocals to really bring back to life an era when Swing and the Four Seasons were famous around the world. It’s a show not to be missed!”

Hits which will be performed during the show will include Let’s Hang On, ‘Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, Who Loves You, Grease, My Eyes Adored You, Sherry, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Dawn, The Night among many more dance floor fillers.

The show at St Helens Theatre Royal will start at 7.30pm.

For more information and to buy tickets visit http://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com or call 01744 756 000 with tickets charged from £24 per person plus venue booking fees.